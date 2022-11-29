Second teen charged in Prince Albert homicide
The Prince Albert Police Service has arrested and charged a 15-year-old boy in connection with a homicide that happened in the 100 block of River Street West.
The teen has been charged with second-degree murder. He was expected to make his first court appearance in Prince Albert Provincial court on Tuesday, according to a police news release.
He’s the second youth charged in the homicide.
The police said they will not release the names of the youths due to their ages.
The police were called to the home for a weapons complaint on May 28 around 11:30 p.m.
When officers arrived, they found Barry Pruden, 47, suffering from serious injuries.
Pruden was taken to Victoria Hospital but succumbed to his injuries.
His daughter Skye told CTV News she and her father were at a store in the area when they were approached by several individuals.
She said her father tried to protect her and she left to get help. When she returned she says she found him lying on the ground surrounded by police and paramedics.
