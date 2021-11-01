Second teen escapes custody at Paul Dojack Youth Centre

A 17-year-old boy escaped open custody at the Paul Dojack Youth Centre on Sunday night – the second escapee from the centre this weekend.

The second escape was reported around 9 p.m. Sunday.

The youth, who will not be named as per the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, is described as 5’11”, 130 lbs., with straight black hair, brown eyes and a slim build. The youth was wearing slim-fit acid washed jeans, a red and black windbreaker jacket, and red and black Air Jordan running shoes.

On Saturday, and 18-year-old escaped the centre.

It was reported he escaped around 7:45 p.m. It’s believed the man left the centre on Ritter Avenue moments before the report was made.

The man is described as 5’4”, 100 lbs., with black hair, brown eyes and medium complexion, with a scar on his left shin.

Police say he will not be named as per the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact the Regina Police Service.