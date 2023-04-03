Second wettest March recorded in last decade by UW Weather Station

The University of Waterloo Weather Station says it recorded the second wettest March in the last 10 years, with the total precipitation recorded well above the average.

According to the weather station, 105 mm of precipitation was recorded last month – well above the average 61 mm seen in past Marches.

“The large amount of precipitation that fell in March was pretty well distributed throughout the month, punctuated by large storms at the beginning and end,” the weather station said in a news release.

The weather station said in total, March saw 21.5 cm of snow, which is a bit less than the 26.5 cm of snow typically seen in March.

“The puts the total for the snowfall season at 118.5 cm, well below the average for a typical season of 159.7 cm,” the station said.

The March weather summary shows the highest temperature reached was 9.9 C, while the lowest was -19.7 C.