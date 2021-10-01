Second Windsor-Essex school closes due to COVID-19 outbreak

A second Windsor-Essex school has closed to in-person learning due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

Sainte-Ursule Catholic Elementary School is reporting nine cases of the virus, according to the Conseil scolaire catholique Providence website.

The French Catholic board says four classes are in isolation at the school in McGregor.

As per COVID protocol outlined by the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit, all students move to online learning.

This is second school to close since resuming in September. St. Joseph’s Catholic High School also closed for a week last month.

Here is the list of active school outbreaks, according to WECHU: