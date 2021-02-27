Church bells rang out and a Second World War-era plane flew Saturday over the funeral service of Captain Sir Tom Moore, in honour of the veteran who single-handedly raised millions of pounds for Britain's health workers by walking laps in his backyard.

Soldiers performed ceremonial duties at the service for the 100-year-old, whose charity walk inspired the nation and raised almost 33 million pounds ($46 million.) Captain Tom, as he became known, died Feb. 2 in the hospital after testing positive for COVID-19.

The private service was small, attended by just eight members of the veteran's immediate family. But soldiers carried his coffin, draped in the Union flag, from the hearse to a crematorium and formed a ceremonial guard. Others performed a gun salute, before a C-47 Dakota military transport plane flew past.

"Daddy, you always told us `Best foot forward' and true to your word, that's what you did last year," Moore's daughter, Lucy Teixeira, said at the service. "I know you will be watching us chuckling, saying `Don't be too sad as something has to get you in the end."'

His other daughter, Hannah Ingram-Moore, said the world was "enthralled" by her father's "spirt of hope, positivity and resilience."

"They, too, saw your belief in kindness and the fundamental goodness of the human spirit," she said.

A version of the song "Smile," recorded by singer Michael Buble, was played, as well as "My Way" by Frank Sinatra, as requested by Moore. A bugler sounded "The Last Post" to close the service.

Moore, who served in India, Burma and Sumatra during the Second World War, set out to raise a modest 1,000 pounds for Britain's National Health Service by walking 100 laps of his backyard by his 100th birthday. But his quest went viral, catching the imagination of millions stuck at home during the first wave of the pandemic.

His positive attitude -- "Please always remember, tomorrow will be a good day" became his trademark phrase -- inspired the nation at a time of crisis, and Prime Minister Boris Johnson described him as a "hero in the truest sense of the word."

He was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in July in a socially distanced ceremony at Windsor Castle, west of London.