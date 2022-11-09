Second World War tank being brought back to life

A piece of history from the Second World War is being brought back to life thanks to the efforts of several volunteers at Base Borden.

The Flakpanzer IV Wirbelwind anti-aircraft tank was built by the Germans and currently sits in pieces in the museum at the base.

“It came off the battlefield. We know it was hit at least three times,” said volunteer Dave Alger. “There’s approximately 86 to 126 ever made. There’s only two left in the world, this one that we have here in Borden and the other one is in a museum in Germany.”

The restoration project started in 2017, and when it’s all said and done, the tank will cost nearly $750,000.

“Even though it’s a German vehicle, it’s our history, and we can’t forget our past period no matter what,” said Alger. “It’s important to preserve this stuff, but it’s important not to forget our past and pay homage to our fallen comrades.”

Crews working on the tank have about 95 per cent of the vehicle and are looking for the remainder online.

The project is expected to take at least another five years to complete and will eventually be put on display.