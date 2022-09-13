Second World War veteran receives special certificate on 100th birthday

It was a very special day for Barrie resident William Snow.

The Second World War veteran celebrated his 100th birthday.

When asked how it feels to be turning 100, Snow laughed and said, "It feels the same as turning 99."

The Barrie legion was packed with family and friends to mark the special occasion, making it clear that Snow is a beloved community member.

"Bill is the nicest guy you'll ever meet. He still lives at home by himself, he's got a big home by himself, and he still drives his car," says Fern Taillefer, Barrie Royal Canadian Legion's vice president.

"The number of people who reached out and said sorry, I would love to be there but I can't, please pass on well wishes. It's been amazing," says William's grandson John Snow.

Barrie-Innisfil MP John Brassard presented the 100-year-old man with special certificates from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Premier Doug Ford and Governor General Mary Simon.

But there was one certificate that shocked everyone.

"I send you my warmest congratulations on this happy occasion and good wishes for an enjoyable day. Signed Elizabeth the Second," read Taillefer.

A congratulatory message from the Queen could be one of the last things she ever signed.

"To have a special commemorative 100th birthday scroll be delivered at a time when we're all dealing with the death of the Queen is pretty special, and it brought a lot of tears to people's eyes when they saw it today," says Brassard.

Reflecting on his life, Snow says he's very grateful.

"I had a beautiful wife, and I had two nice kids that are here now. I was very happy. I made a good living, and what more could you have," says Snow.

As for what's next, Snow says he's going to continue reading books, watching television, spending time with family and try to make it "another 100 years."