Secondary teachers reach tentative deal with WECDSB

The Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board has reached a new tentative labour agreement with its secondary teachers.

After several months of bargaining, the two sides reached the deal Thursday afternoon.

“This is a fair agreement for both the board and our secondary teachers,” said Emelda Byrne, Director of Education. “It’s a fiscally responsible contract that acknowledges the current circumstances in which we are currently operating, but also the contributions of these valued employees to our students and their families.”

The Windsor-Essex secondary unit of the Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association represents 500 secondary teachers.

“We’re pleased with this new agreement,” said Joe Brannagan, president of OECTA’s Windsor-Essex secondary unit. “It includes some important gains for our members and we will be endorsing it when we bring it to them for ratification.”

The tentative agreement covers local terms for teachers, but details will not be released since it needs to be ratified by board trustees and the union’s membership.

An agreement that covers central terms for all of Ontario’s teachers was finalized with the provincial Ministry of Education in March of 2020.

The union will hold an electronic ratification vote before the end of November, Brannagan said. Board Trustees will still need to ratify the agreement at a future meeting, and are expected to do so in early December.

The board already approved agreements with its 750 elementary teachers in March of 2021 and with its 350 occasional teachers in January of 2021.