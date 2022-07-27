Secret Santa celebrates Christmas in July

By day, he's a mild-mannered businessman but by night, okay, he's a father of three and a husband.

But after that, he's secretly a Santa.

Jamie Stratton figures he has about 700 to 800 toys in his garage in south Barrie.

It's not just a hobby; it's his passion to collect toys for children of all ages and distribute them freely to those who need them.

Even in July.

"You can feel the joy of Christmas opening a gift any time of the year," Stratton said.

Stratton grew up with a yuletide event at his parent's trailer each summer.

After moving to Barrie two years ago, Stratton wanted to help after the tornado, so he played Santa for the Prince William area Santa Claus parade last year.

"I just do anything I can do to help, really," he said.

Each toy in the garage is gift-wrapped – he loves wrapping – and age ranges and genders are stickered to the top of each parcel.

To encourage visitors to visit his home at 4 Windsor Crescent in the Christmas spirit, Stratton has put up lights, inflatables and a 40-foot Christmas tree.

"I'll be leaving them (toys) out starting Saturday morning and the whole weekend, including the long weekend Monday – it'll be the toys and some decorations for free I have. I may have a bin for donations if anyone wants to drop any off," he said.

Stratton said he shops at online auctions for bulk toys and often gets opened toys from his place of employment.

"It's quite a chore," he said, "But toys are getting harder to justify in a budget.

"Knowing someone's on the other end, you can clue into when you were a kid, and then you think, 'I made that kid's day'."