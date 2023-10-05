Section of Assiniboine Avenue could be closed to traffic as part of pilot project

A report before a City of Winnipeg committee is recommending a pilot project that would see the closure of part of Assiniboine Avenue.

The motion is requesting that the Winnipeg Public Service report back on a pilot project that would close Assiniboine Avenue to traffic from Fort Street to Main Street. The report also recommends eliminating the slip lane at River Avenue and Osborne Street as part of the pilot, as well as looking into the possibility of continuous sidewalks, scramble intersections, or wider intersections on Osborne.

The report says pedestrian-prioritized safety plans are needed in this area due to pedestrian deaths and near misses involving both pedestrians and cyclists. It adds that the structures on Assiniboine and River are built to increase car speeds, are only aligned to drivers, and have little buffer for pedestrians.

The motion goes on to say that there are frequent conflicts with pedestrians and cyclists on Assiniboine, and that South Osborne sees too many pedestrian deaths where speed was a factor.

It adds that the area councillor frequently hears concerns regarding drivers failing to stop at red lights, failing to adhere to speed limits, and failing to look in all directions for pedestrians and cyclists.

The Standing Policy Committee on Public Works is set to discuss the motion at its Oct. 10 meeting.