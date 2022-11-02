Section of busy Barrie street to be closed for Highway 400 bridge work
The City of Barrie says a section of Anne Street will be closed next week for crews to work on the bridge reconstruction project.
The City initially issued a release noting the area would be closed on Wednesday but later amended the timeline to state the road would be closed on Nov. 9.
According to the release, Anne Street North will be closed between Donald and Henry streets from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wed., Nov. 9.
The Ministry of Transportation and Dufferin Construction are leading the bridge construction over Highway 400, which includes significant road work on the highway between Dunlop and St. Vincent streets.
Residents' and businesses' access will be maintained during the closure.
The ministry extended the duration of the existing full road closure on Anne Street North between Edgehill Drive and Donald Street until the end of 2022 for the new bridge construction.
Detours are in effect.
The bridge is expected to be open to traffic by the end of the year.
-
Several youths sent to hospital after consuming suspected drugs, police sayWaterloo regional police are investigating reports of youths experiencing symptoms like laboured breathing and drowsiness after consuming suspected drugs in Waterloo.
-
Sex assault lawsuit survives Laurentian’s insolvency processA woman suing Laurentian University for $5 million for allegations of sexual assault in the 1970s can continue her case despite the school’s insolvency process.
-
Handgun sales at Saskatoon gun shop shot up before banFor Saskatoon's Back Forty Guns and Gear, the lead-up to the freeze on handgun sales was great for business.
-
Who is out and who is in: Mayor Gillingham announces his inner circleWinnipeg's new mayor has announced who will be in his inner circle, leaving some members who endorsed his opponent Glen Murray on the outside looking in.
-
94 per cent of Ottawa child care centres register for $10-a-day programThe city of Ottawa says 94 per cent of licensed child care service providers have signed on to the $10-a-day child care program, providing financial relief to the parents of 21,000 children.
-
Easter Seals Telethon set to run Nov. 5 in WindsorThe 40th Annual Easter Seals Telethon is all set to go this Saturday in Windsor.
-
Christmas parade debate heats up again in Cape Breton Regional MunicipalityIt's been a long time coming, but Christmas floats led by Santa Claus will make their way through the streets of North Sydney, N.S., again this year. Over the last two years, no parade was held in the community because of COVID-19 restrictions.
-
Police release image of teen boy suspected in fatal shooting on Toronto school groundsToronto Police Service has released images of a teen boy who allegedly shot two other teenagers, killing one, in front of a public school Monday afternoon.
-
$500 affordability cheque distribution to begin week of Nov. 14: provinceThe distribution of $500 affordability cheques from the Saskatchewan government will begin the week of Nov. 14, the province said in a news release.