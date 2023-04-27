Section of County Road 42 in Lakeshore, Ont. to temporarily close next month
County Road 42 in Lakeshore from Manning Road to Pike Creek with be temporarily closed the first week of May due to construction.
The County of Essex issued a release Thursday notifying residents of the closure starting May 2 until May 11.
The closure will allow for the placement of a new storm sewer outlet into Pike Creek.
County officials say digital message signs have been placed along County Road 42 at Manning Road (County Road 19) and Pike Creek to inform motorists of the closure. Access to residents and businesses will remain open, but no vehicles travelling through the area will be able to cross Pike Creek on County Road 42.
The storm sewer installation is expected to be completed by May 11. It is part of a multi-year plan to improve the County Road 42 corridor in Tecumseh and Lakeshore.
Those in need of more information can contact the County of Essex Infrastructure and Planning Services Department at engineering@countyofessex.ca.
-
B.C. nurses ratify new three-year collective agreementNurses in British Columbia have ratified a new three-year collective agreement covering about 51,000 registered, psychiatric and licensed practical nurses in the province.
-
One hurt as SUV and motorcycle collideOne person was sent to hospital following a collision between an SUV and a motorcycle in London, Ont.
-
1 dead, 1 injured in crash along Deerfoot TrailPolice say a single vehicle rolled while on the ramp leading from northbound Deerfoot to eastbound Stoney Trail just after 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.
-
Calgary's Sudanese community worries for family, friends as crisis unfoldsCalgary's Sudanese community has been closely watching since fighting broke out and feels helpless, trying to keep in touch with family and friends stuck in the country.
-
Councillor says Yaletown overdose prevention site will be moved, citing ‘safety issues’A life-saving service for people who use drugs continues to be a source of controversy for residents of a Vancouver neighbourhood and one local politician is saying the overdose prevention site should and will be moved.
-
High school students get hands-on experience of Canadian legal systemStudents from across Simcoe Muskoka were in Barrie Thursday putting their knowledge of the legal system to the test with the help of some well-versed experts.
-
New cycling app geared specifically for Waterloo Region, GuelphA new map app geared specifically for cyclists to help people plan the best routes through the region on two wheels is set to hit the app store soon.
-
Shared Health CEO resignsShared Health CEO Adam Topp resigned Thursday Night after two years in the role. (Photo Source: LinkedIn)
-
B.C. public safety rallies: Underwhelming turnout, but government heard the messageRallies planned to draw attention to public safety issues in seven communities across British Columbia drew underwhelming crowds, but captured the attention of policymakers nonetheless.