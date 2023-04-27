Section of County Road 42 in Lakeshore, Ont. to temporarily close next month

County Road 42 in Lakeshore from Manning Road to Pike Creek with be temporarily closed the first week of May due to construction.

The County of Essex issued a release Thursday notifying residents of the closure starting May 2 until May 11.

The closure will allow for the placement of a new storm sewer outlet into Pike Creek.

County officials say digital message signs have been placed along County Road 42 at Manning Road (County Road 19) and Pike Creek to inform motorists of the closure. Access to residents and businesses will remain open, but no vehicles travelling through the area will be able to cross Pike Creek on County Road 42.

The storm sewer installation is expected to be completed by May 11. It is part of a multi-year plan to improve the County Road 42 corridor in Tecumseh and Lakeshore.

Those in need of more information can contact the County of Essex Infrastructure and Planning Services Department at engineering@countyofessex.ca.