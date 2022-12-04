Section of Dundas Street to close starting Monday

A heads up for drivers as the new workweek begins, but a section of Dundas Street will be closed beginning tomorrow as crews install new water and sanitation infrastructure underneath the street.

According to a press release from the City of London, Dundas Street between Maitland and William streets will be closed to all traffic starting on Monday to allow crews to install new sanitary and water services beneath the road.

The closure is expect to last from Dec. 5 to Dec. 16.

The city said westbound vehicle traffic will be detoured to Queens Avenue at William Street, returning to Dundas Street at Maitland Street. Eastbound traffic will be detoured at Maitland Street to Dufferin Avenue, returning to Dundas Street at William Street.

For people using public transit, buses travelling westbound will be detoured at Queens Avenue to Adelaide Street North, and will continue along Queens Avenue to Wellington Street. Eastbound traffic will be detoured to Dufferin Avenue at Colborne Street, and will return to its route on Dundas Street at William Street.

For pedestrian traffic, navigational signage will be in place to help guide pedestrians around the construction area.

Cyclists travelling westbound are advised to travel around the closure by taking William Street to Queens Avenue, then returning to Dundas Street at Maitland Street. Eastbound cyclists are advised to take Maitland Street to Dufferin Avenue, returning to Dundas Street at William Street.