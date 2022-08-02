Section of Front Road in LaSalle closed following crash

A section of Front Road in LaSalle was closed for several hours after a lumber truck flipped following a collision.

Police were on scene of the crash in the 2900 block of Front Road Tuesday morning.

Photos from the scene show a transport truck flipped in the roadway after what appears to be a two-vehicle crash with a pickup truck.

LaSalle fire Chief Ed Thiessen said the driver of lumber truck received only minor injuries.

“The truck was carrying lumber, and the load remained fastened after it flipped,” he said.

Thiessen added he was thankful there were no serious injuries as the rollover appeared to look far worse.

The area was closed to traffic for about five hours as police asked motorists to avoid area detours set up on Front Road and Martin Lane as well as Front Road and Malden Road.

Front Rd now open, all four lanes. Respect the speed limit in the 2900 block please as clean up efforts remain active. Hazard signs deployed in the area. pic.twitter.com/C2q05AHhxa