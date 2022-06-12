Section of Haldimand Road 20 in Hagersville reopens following incident

Haldimand Road 20 in Hagersville has reopened following an “incident” Sunday morning.

OPP warned the public there would be an increased police presence in the area. A section of the road was closed from Highway 3 to Cheapside Road.

Residents were asked to avoid the area.

Few details are known about the nature of the incident, but police say it has been resolved and the road has reopened.

#HaldimandOPP The incident on Haldimand Road 20 has been resolved. Haldimand Road 20 has now been reopened. Thank you for your patience. ^mg pic.twitter.com/dfnW30qUnS

#HalidmandOPP There is increased police presence on Haldimand Road 20 in Hagersville. There is no threat to public safety. Haldimand Road 20 is closed from Highway 3 to Cheapside Road Hagersville. Please avoid the area. Further updates to follow.^mg pic.twitter.com/47XEDYlvYl