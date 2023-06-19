Section of Hamilton highway closed after man critically injured in crash
A man has been rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition following a crash on the Lincoln Alexander Parkway in Hamilton early this morning.
Police say at around 1:30 a.m., an eastbound vehicle was attempting to merge onto the highway from Upper James Street when it struck another car.
“As a result of the collision, a vehicle became engulfed in flames and another came to rest on its roof,” Const. Indy Bharaj said in a video posted on social media.
Please take alternate routes this morning, as the Lincoln Alexander Parkway eastbound and westbound lanes are closed between Upper James and Upper Wentworth. #HamOnt pic.twitter.com/TYrB8zwCH9— Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) June 19, 2023
He said a 24-year-old man was transported to hospital in serious, life-threatening condition.
The Lincoln Alexander Parkway is expected to be closed in both directions between Upper James Street and Upper Wentworth Street for “several hours,” Bharaj added.
