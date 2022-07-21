iHeartRadio

Section of Hespeler Road in Cambridge reopens after diesel spill

Vehicles make their way down Hespeler Road on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2016. (Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener)

Part of Hespeler Road in Cambridge was closed to traffic Thursday evening while cleanup crews dealt with a diesel spill.

Waterloo regional police said that work began around 5:20 p.m.

No details have been released about the cause of the diesel spill.

Grand River Transit also rerouted some of its bus routes to avoid the area.

12