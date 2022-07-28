Vehicle fire forced Highway 400 closure through Bradford
CTVNews.ca Barrie Digital Producer
Kim Phillips
Highway 400 between Highway 88 and 89 through Bradford was closed briefly Thursday afternoon for a vehicle fire.
Police say a vehicle caught fire and was engulfed in flames when emergency crews arrived.
The situation caused major slowdowns along the highway shortly after the noon hour.
Firefighters managed to extinguish the flames. The vehicle was destroyed.
Officials say no one was injured.
The area has since reopened.
-
'This is what being a Winnipegger is all about': Folklorama returns after pandemic-induced absenceManitoba's favourite multicultural festival is back, and organizers are excited for the return to in-person festivities after a pandemic-forced break.
-
Riders shake up O-line again ahead of Lions matchupThe Saskatchewan Roughriders released their depth chart Thursday ahead of this week’s game against the B.C. Lions. Logan Ferland will start at centre for the first time with Cody Fajardo at quarterback.
-
Woman admitted to Toronto ICU for more than 300 days cleared to go homeAfter 340 days on a ventilator in intensive care at Humber River Hospital, 27-year-old Nicole Pampena was finally discharged Wednesday.
-
Motor vehicle crash closes two lanes of Hwy. 417 in Ottawa's west endEmergency crews responded to a motor vehicle crash on Hwy. 417, just west of Pinecrest Road, at approximately 6:35 p.m. Thursday.
-
UW study points to burnout problems among esport playersA University of Waterloo study warns esports players could burn out, given there are currently no official training regulations. According to this study, some players are practicing 12-14 hours a day, 6 days a week.
-
Seeing Edmonton from the North Saskatchewan RiverA group of Ukrainian newcomers took part in a guided tour of Edmonton’s river valley on Thursday.
-
Ribfest is back at Victoria ParkPeople will be getting their fill this long holiday weekend as tens of thousands are expected to sink their teeth into delicious pork and beef ribs at Victoria Park.
-
Farmers blast feds for 'uninformed' fertilizer emissions proposalFarmers are fuming over a potential federal government plan to cut back on the amount of nitrogen Canada emits.
-
Serious electric shock injury at east Edmonton business under investigation: OHSA man was taken to hospital in serious, life-threatening condition after a workplace injury Thursday afternoon in east Edmonton.