Ontario Provincial Police have turned over the investigation of shots fired in the city over to Windsor police.

OPP closed off a section of the eastbound lanes of the 401 from Ojibway Parkway to Todd Lane on Monday before 11 p.m.

A row of five officers on foot were seen searching the roadway using their flashlights.

The highway reopened to vehicle traffic before 1 a.m. on Tuesday.

The OPP would not say if anything was found.

Windsor police confirmed they are investigating a shots fired incident in the area of the 401, and would not comment further except to add the investigation is in its early stages.