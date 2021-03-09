OPP on scene of a shots fired incident on Highway 401 in Windsor, Ont. on Monday, March 8, 2021. (courtesy OnLocation)

Ontario Provincial Police have turned over the investigation of shots fired in the city over to Windsor police.

OPP closed off a section of the eastbound lanes of the 401 from Ojibway Parkway to Todd Lane on Monday before 11 p.m.

A row of five officers on foot were seen searching the roadway using their flashlights.

The highway reopened to vehicle traffic before 1 a.m. on Tuesday.

The OPP would not say if anything was found.

Windsor police confirmed they are investigating a shots fired incident in the area of the 401, and would not comment further except to add the investigation is in its early stages.