Section of Highway 401 down to one lane following crash
Staff
CTVNewsWindsor.ca
Three people sustained minor injuries following a two vehicle collision between a vehicle and a tractor trailer on Highway 401 Monday.
Traffic was down to one lane as emergency crews responded to the crash in the westbound lane of the 401 beneath the Pulford Bridge overpass.
Police say three people sustained minor injuries, at least one person was taken to the hospital to be treated.
Neither vehicle was involved in the convoy protest that passed through the area Monday morning nor do police believe the convoy played any role in the crash.
- With files from CTV Windsor's Rich Garton.
