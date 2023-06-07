Section of Highway 6 reopened following crash

A section of Highway 6 between Guelph and Fergus has been reopened following a collision.

In a tweet posted just after 9 p.m., Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said the roadway is closed between County Road 22 and Country Road 51.

Police did not say if anyone was injured, or how many vehicles were involved in the crash.

Around 10:45 p.m., the roadway was reopened.

Roadway is reopened. Thank you for your patience. https://t.co/WPirtR3Q4T