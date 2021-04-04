Section of Highway 810 closed 'indefinitely' due to soft road conditions

Police have close a section of Highway 810 at Highway 553 between Massey and Elliot Lake due to soft road conditions. The section of highway will remain closed indefinitely.



The information was confirmed via Tweet by the Ministry of Transportation’s official Twitter account for northeastern Ontario.

Update: #Closure #Massey #ElliotLake #HWY810 closed indefinitely in both directions at #HWY553 due to soft road conditions until further notice #ONHwys https://t.co/xE8ILUK7Yb



It is unclear how the closure will impact residents living in the area or if a detour has been established.

