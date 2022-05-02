Section of Huron County 31 closed after tractor trailer overturns in Central Huron

A section of Sharpes Creek Line (Huron County 31) closed Monday afternoon following a single motor vehicle collision involving a tractor trailer.

Police say that at approximately 4:30 p.m., Huron County OPP, Goderich Fire Department and Huron County Paramedic Services responded to a crash scene located on Sharpes Creek Line near Forresters Line, near Clinton, Ont.

Upon arrival, officers located a tractor trailer overturned on the west shoulder of the road with a load of granular fertilizer spilled into the ditch.

The driver of the tractor trailer sustained minor injuries in the crash.

Police say that Sharpes Creek Line will be temporarily closed between Huron Road to the south and Londesboro Road to the north for vehicle removal and clean up.

The Ministry of Environment has been notified and they will be attending the scene.

Police add that in the meantime, motorists should find an alternate route.