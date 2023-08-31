Section of Hwy. 17 reopens in Renfrew County following head-on crash

A section of Highway 17 in Renfrew County reopened to traffic Thursday evening, hours after a head-on crash on the busy highway between Renfrew and Arnprior.

Emergency crews responded to the two-vehicle crash on Hwy. 17 near Calabogie Road on Thursday afternoon.

The highway reopened just before 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

Ontario Provincial Police have released no other information about the crash.

A caller to Newstalk 580 CFRA reported an Ornge air ambulance was spotted at the scene.