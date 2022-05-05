Section of Hwy. 174 closed this weekend for LRT work
CTV News Ottawa Digital Multi-Skilled Journalist
Josh Pringle
Commuters in Ottawa's east end will need to find an alternate route this weekend due to the closure of a section of Highway 174.
The city of Ottawa says both the eastbound and westbound lanes of Hwy. 174 will be closed between Blair Road and Montreal Road from 8 p.m. Friday until 6:30 a.m. on Monday.
The closure is so crews can continue to work on Stage 2 of the light rail transit project from Blair Station to Trim Road. The city says the closure will facilitate the demolition of the Blair Transitway Bridge to make room to connect the Stage 2 LRT Blair Median Rail Bridge to Blair Station.
Here are the detours around the road closure on Hwy. 174
- Eastbound traffic will be detoured to Blair Road to Ogilvie Road to the Montreal Road Hwy. 174 on-ramp.
- Westbound traffic will be detoured to Montreal Road to Ogilvie Road to the Blair Road Hwy. 174 on-ramp.
