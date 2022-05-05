Section of Hwy. 174 closed this weekend for LRT work

Commuters in Ottawa's east end will need to find an alternate route this weekend due to the closure of a section of Highway 174.

The city of Ottawa says both the eastbound and westbound lanes of Hwy. 174 will be closed between Blair Road and Montreal Road from 8 p.m. Friday until 6:30 a.m. on Monday.

The closure is so crews can continue to work on Stage 2 of the light rail transit project from Blair Station to Trim Road. The city says the closure will facilitate the demolition of the Blair Transitway Bridge to make room to connect the Stage 2 LRT Blair Median Rail Bridge to Blair Station.

