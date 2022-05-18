Section of Hwy 403 in Brantford reopens after truck strikes overpass bridge

A section of Highway 403 in Brantford has reopened after a tow truck pulling heavy equipment struck an overpass bridge Wednesday afternoon.

Provincial police said they responded to the collision at the North Park Road bridge just before 3 p.m.

Traffic on Highway 403 was rerouted between Oak Park Road and Wayne Gretzky Parkway.

Ministry of Transportation engineers were also called in to inspect the bridge, police said, but the collision was believed to have caused only “minor damage.”

OPP tweeted at 7:40 p.m. that all lanes of Highway 403 had reopened.

The crash occurred two interchanges away from where another Brantford overpass bridge was struck by a commercial vehicle last week. In that incident, the collision caused a large concrete slab to detach from the bridge and crash onto the 403.

Please be advised that the following Emergency Detour Route has been activated for east-bound traffic on HWY 403 between Oak Park Rd and the Wayne Gretzky Parkway. pic.twitter.com/5u72P6GAWl