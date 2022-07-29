Section of Hwy. 417 will be closed Aug. 11 to 15 for Booth Street Bridge replacement

The Booth Street Bridge along the Queensway will finally be replaced next month, after a four-week delay due to labour disruptions in the construction industry.

The contractors, Kiewit-Dufferin Midtown Partnership, announced on Friday the eastbound and westbound lanes of the Queensway would be closed Aug. 11 to 15 to replace the Booth Street Bridge.

Work was originally scheduled for July 14 to 18, but was delayed due to labour disruptions.

During construction work, the eastbound lanes will be closed from Carling Avenue to Kent Street, while the westbound lanes will be closed from O'Connor Street to Rochester Street.

Booth Street is currently closed from Normand Street to Arlington Street as part of the work.

The Rochester Street Bridge was originally scheduled to be replaced Aug. 12-14, but that work has been delayed.