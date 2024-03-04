Section of Jefferson Blvd to be closed for eight months
CTV Windsor Multi-Skilled Journalist / Digital Lead - CTVNews.ca
Melanie Kentner
The City of Windsor is informing the public about an eight-month closure on Jefferson Boulevard.
Jefferson will be closed between Coronation Street and South National Street for sewer, pavement and water main rehabilitation work.
The road closure is from March 4 until Nov. 25.
Neighbourhood residents will only be able to access this section of Jefferson at Coronation Street.
As well, the intersection of Jefferson Street and South National Street will be closed for sewer work for approximately two weeks from March 4 until March 18.
The work is being done by Shearock Construction Group Inc.
For more information on construction and detours, contact 311 or see the City of Windsor construction and detours database and map at CityWindsor.ca.
-
No reported measles cases in Alberta; expert calls for vaccinations to prevent spreadAlberta hasn't had a measles case since November, but a medical expert says vaccination rates need to increase to prevent spread and protect children.
-
B.C. ombudsperson calls rules that allow private roads to be made public 'unjust'A report by British Columbia's ombudsperson suggests a decades-old portion of the Transportation Act has holes big enough for a logging truck to drive through.
-
Bradford library launches Ontario's 1st gender-affirming closetThe Bradford West Gwillimbury Public Library is embracing expression by offering the first gender-affirming closet in Ontario - an initiative adapted from libraries in the United States.
-
Snow levels at record lows in SudburyConservation Sudbury has a water safety statement in place with parts of northeastern Ontario forecast to receive rain combined with mild temperatures.
-
Sault murder victim called 911 day before the shooting, police confirmThe Sault Ste. Marie Police Service is launching a pilot project that will see every call for service related to intimate partner violence (IPV) reviewed – including those that don’t result in charges.
-
Sask. Tampon Tuesday campaign aims to battle period povertyThe United Way of Saskatoon is kicking off its annual Tampon Tuesday campaign on this International Women’s Day, aiming to help more people access vital supplies while creating a conversation about a subject once considered taboo.
-
B.C. government sues buyers of affordable housing in Victoria, alleging they don't meet terms of agreementThe B.C. government is cracking down on more than a dozen Victoria condo owners, taking five of them to court, over allegations they’ve abused a housing affordability agreement.
-
'Last place' Alberta education funding shortchanges public school students: teachers' unionSome Alberta parents are saying the annual funding for public education is falling well short of what's needed, a view echoed by the province's largest teachers' union.
-
Team Saskatchewan bounces back from defeat, beats Alberta's SluchinskiAfter Team Saskatchewan suffered their first loss at the Brier on Monday evening, they rebounded with a big win over Team Alberta-Sluchinski on Tuesday afternoon.