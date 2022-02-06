Section of Kenaston Boulevard closed after crash damages Hydro lines

A section of Kenaston Boulevard has been closed and will remain closed for most of the day after a vehicle crashed into a garage damaging lines.

In a tweet Sunday morning, police said the crash has prompted the closure of southbound Kenaston from Academy Road to Tuxedo Avenue.

Due to a motor vehicle collision damaging hydro lines, north and southbound Kenaston will be closed to traffic between Academy and Tuxedo for most of the day.

Const. Rob Carver of the Winnipeg Police Service told CTV News a vehicle crashed into a residential garage around 7:40 a.m. on Sunday, damaging power lines in the process.

He said the damaged power lines "can cause a significant hazard," adding Manitoba Hydro crews are working to repair the lines but it is expected to take the bulk of the day.

Carver said no arrests have been made, and police do not know the cause of the crash.

Police said Kenaston Boulevard is expected to reopen later Sunday afternoon.

-with files from CTV's Daniel Halmarson