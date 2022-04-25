Emergency crews respond to collision on King Street East in Kitchener

Emergency crews including multiple ambulances, police and fire personnel responded to a collision on King Street East between Fairway Road and River Road on Monday afternoon.

In a tweet issued just after 3 p.m. Waterloo regional police said a section of King Street East would be closed in both directions for an investigation into the collision.

A Grand River Transit (GRT) route was also impacted.

In a tweet, GRT advised riders of Route 206 iXpress Coronation of an emergency detour.

3:29 PM : Emergency detour on Route 206 iXpress Coronation. FAIRWAY RD TO RIVER ROAD closed due to a collision. Closed stop(s): KFW(OLD KING ST), 1646, 4109, 1563, 1643, 1565. Use alternate stop(s): 2477, 2481, KFW(FAIRWAY RD).

