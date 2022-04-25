Emergency crews respond to collision on King Street East in Kitchener
Emergency crews including multiple ambulances, police and fire personnel responded to a collision on King Street East between Fairway Road and River Road on Monday afternoon.
In a tweet issued just after 3 p.m. Waterloo regional police said a section of King Street East would be closed in both directions for an investigation into the collision.
A Grand River Transit (GRT) route was also impacted.
In a tweet, GRT advised riders of Route 206 iXpress Coronation of an emergency detour.
3:29 PM : Emergency detour on Route 206 iXpress Coronation. FAIRWAY RD TO RIVER ROAD closed due to a collision. Closed stop(s): KFW(OLD KING ST), 1646, 4109, 1563, 1643, 1565. Use alternate stop(s): 2477, 2481, KFW(FAIRWAY RD).— GRT Service Alerts (@AlertsGRT) April 25, 2022
ROAD CLOSURE:
Collision on King Street East between Fairway Road and River Road.
King Street East will be closed in both directions for the investigation.
More details to follow when available. pic.twitter.com/UorSUHMJWi
-
Rash of catalytic converter thefts drive one Winnipeg woman to moveVehicle owners are considering installing cages over their catalytic converters to deter all-time high thefts.
-
Moose Jaw man wins $500K in Western MaxA Moose Jaw resident is $500,000 richer after matching winning numbers for a Western Max lottery draw on April 8.
-
Overland flood insurance available in Manitoba but not part of standard policies, Insurance Bureau of Canada saysManitoba property owners are bracing for the next downpour and in some cases still mopping up from the last storm.
-
Bradford's downtown Holland Street gets multi-million dollar faceliftThe multi-million dollar price tag to revitalize Bradford's downtown into a modern streetscape with less parking, brighter lights and more modern accoutrements will cost Bradford West Gwillimbury taxpayers an estimated $18 million.
-
100-year-old woman struck by SUV in North York dies in hospitalA 100-year-old woman who was critically injured when she was struck by an SUV in North York earlier this week has died in hospital, police say.
-
Parry Sound-Muskoka MP Scott Aitchison enters federal leadership raceParry Sound-Muskoka MP Scott Aitchison has become a candidate in the Conservative party leadership race.
-
Man seriously injured in three-vehicle collision on Highway 401 near Yonge StreetA man is in life-threatening condition after a three-vehicle collision on Highway 401 in Toronto Friday evening.
-
'Socialization, problem-solving and conflict resolution': eSports tournament teaching skills taught by traditional athleticsDozens of video game-savvy teens competed for sports glory in the Manitoba High School eSports Association's Spring League of Legends Invitational on Friday.
-
Accused in UBC security guard's killing to undergo psychiatric assessmentThe young man charged with murdering a security guard on the UBC Okanagan campus earlier this year will undergo a psychiatric assessment before his trial can proceed.