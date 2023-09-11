iHeartRadio

Section of major Kitchener road closed for emergency repairs


A road closed sign in Waterloo Region is seen in a file photo. (Dan Lauckner/CTV Kitchener)

A block of Strasburg Road in Kitchener is set to be closed until Friday as crews complete emergency repairs on a storm drain pipe.

In an email, the city said Strasburg Road is closed between Bleams Road and Shoemaker Street.

An old corrugated steel pipe cross-drain is compromised and needs to be replaced, the city said.

The closure is tentatively set to last until Friday.

12