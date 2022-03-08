Section of Nestaweya River Trail closed

Another section of the Nestaweya River Trail is closed as of 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

The Forks made the announcement on Tuesday, saying the river trail is closed from Churchill Drive to the Queen Elizabeth Way/Norwood Bridge area.

The trail only remains open for people to skate, walk or bike from the official access point at the Forks Historic Port to Queen Elizabeth Way. Crews will continue to monitor and groom this section of the trail.

As long as the weather permits, all on-land skating trails in Arctic Glacier Winter Park will stay open. The updated trail conditions can be found online.