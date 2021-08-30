Section of Ninth Avenue reopens in downtown Calgary after man suffers traumatic head injury

Reports of a man suffering a severe head injury in the downtown core prompted the closure of a section of Ninth Avenue S.E. between First Street and Macleod Trail.

Connor McGlone was walking to work shortly before 7 a.m. Monday morning when he spotted a man leaning against a utility box who was bleeding from the head.

"I walked over asked him if he was okay," McGlone told CTV News. "He didn't say anything, he just kind of sat there grunting and then drops back onto his back and started twitching. So I called 911. They came in a few minutes to check him out. He still wasn't responding."

EMS officials confirm the man was transported by ambulance to the Foothills Medical Centre in critical condition with traumatic head injuries.

Police originally suspected the man had been hit by a vehicle in a hit-and-run but an investigator on scene tells CTV News that may not have been the case. Police have yet to confirm the exact cause of the man's injuries but do not believe they are of a criminal nature.

Shortly before 11:30 a.m., City of Calgary Transportation confirmed the road had reopened to traffic save for the southernmost lane.

UPDATE: Ongoing incident on 9 Ave b/w 1 St SE and Macleod Tr SE, the road has reopened. The EB right lane remains blocked. #yyctraffic #yycroads pic.twitter.com/vfmZNOLvZa