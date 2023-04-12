Section of Ottawa LRT to be closed for two weekends as RTG looks to prevent water infiltration in tunnel

A section of Ottawa's LRT tunnel will be closed to trains for two weekends this spring, as Rideau Transit Group looks to address water infiltration near Rideau Station.

In a memo to council, transit services general manager Renee Amilcar says the downtown tunnel will be partially closed on April 29 and 30 and May 6 and 7, for "necessary maintenance assessment."

"This work must occur for Rideau Transit Group (RTG) to assess the scope of required repairs to prevent water infiltration in sections of the tunnel," Amilcar said.

"This type of regular maintenance is common for underground tunnels, and there are no safety concerns. This RTG assessment is necessary and will provide the basis for the development of a workplan for scheduled tunnel maintenance work in June."

Riders have long complained about an odour at Rideau Station. Rideau Transit Group has said it believed the smell was due to "stagnant water" that was getting into the tunnel near Rideau Station in downtown Ottawa.

In 2020, the city said an environmental consulting firm was working to help determine what could be done to eliminate the smell.

O-Train service will run from Tunney's Pasture and Parliament stations in the west end, and between Hurdman and Blair stations in the east end the weekends of April 29-30 and May 6-7. R1 bus replacement service will run between Hurdman and Lyon stations during the partial LRT shutdown.

Amilcar says information will be provided to customers in advance of the shutdowns, and ahead of the maintenance work scheduled for June.