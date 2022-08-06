Section of Ouellette Avenue closed by police Saturday afternoon
Staff
CTVNewsWindsor.ca
Windsor police are investigating what happened to a person riding a bicycle on Ouellette Avenue early Saturday morning.
Police closed off Ouellette Ave. between Hanna Street and Shepherd Avenue for several hours with cruisers parked at both ends.
Photos from the scene show a bicycle laying in the middle of the road with markers placed on the street.
The incident took place around 5:20 a.m.
The traffic reconstruction unit was also on scene.
Police asked asking residents to avoid the area as the investigation was underway.
Ouellette is closed btwn Shepherd and Hanna for northbound & southbound traffic. Please avoid the area. #YQGtraffic -10625— Windsor Police (@WindsorPolice) August 6, 2022
-
