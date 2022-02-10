Section of Perth Road 119 closed due to collision

A section of Perth Road 119 near the Stratford Municipal Airport is closed due to a single vehicle collision which downed hydro lines and sent one person to hospital.

Fire Chief for Perth East and West Perth, Bill Hunter said one patient was transported to Stratford General Hospital after a vehicle collided with a hydro pole.

The road is closed so Hydro One can replce the pole and transformer, said Hunter.

According to Municipal 511, Perth Road 119 is closed between Line 40 and Line 43.

This story will be updated.