Section of Provencher closed as police investigate 'serious' crime

The Winnipeg Police Service has closed off a section of Provencher Boulevard on Wednesday morning as officers investigate a “serious” crime that took place overnight.

According to Winnipeg police, Provencher is closed both eastbound and westbound for two blocks from Des Meurons Street to Langevin Street.

Police note they are investigating a serious crime, but did not provide any other details regarding the nature of the incident.

CTV News Winnipeg has reached out to police for more information.

This is a developing story. More details to come.