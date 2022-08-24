Section of PTH 75 receiving a $61 million upgrade

The Manitoba government is investing more than $61 million to upgrade the section of Provincial Trunk Highway (PTH) 75 from Morris to Ste. Agathe.

Doyle Piwniuk, Manitoba’s transportation and infrastructure minister, announced the funding on Wednesday, noting the investment is part of the province’s three-year, $1.5 billion commitment to improving highways.

Work on the highway will include 27.7 kilometres of surface reconstruction, as well improvements to shoulders, drainage and intersections. The surface will be restored using concrete pavement.

Piwniuk noted that PTH 75 is an important commercial route that supports the transportation of goods, products and services to international markets.

"Our government is committed to building safe, reliable infrastructure that supports economic growth and opportunity in our province,” he said in a news release.

"These upgrades will improve the efficiency of Canada's international and inter-provincial trade flows and make travel on PTH 75 safer for everyone."

According to the province, the existing pavement was constructed more than 30 years ago, and despite ongoing maintenance, has deteriorated to the point that full construction is needed.

The work on PTH 75 will be tendered as two separate projects:

Concrete reconstruction, with an estimated cost of $29 million, of the southbound lanes from PTH 23 to PR 205. Concrete reconstruction, with an estimated cost of $32.8 million, of the southbound lanes from PR 205 to PR 305.

The government plans to advertise the tenders for the two projects this spring, with both projects