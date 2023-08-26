Section of Queens Avenue to close overnight Sunday
A heads up for drivers, as a section of Queens Avenue is set to shut down overnight Sunday as part of the Downtown Loop project.
According to the City of London, Queens Avenue between Wellington Street and Talbot Street will be fully closed overnight for surface paving operations as part of the Downtown Loop phase two project.
The road closure will begin at 5 p.m. on Sunday and will last until approximately 6 a.m. on Monday, weather permitting.
Signs have been installed to alert drivers of the road closure and to help guide traffic through the area.
Businesses will remain open during the road work.
Motorists are encouraged to plan ahead and use navigation apps such as Google Maps or Waze, and to use alternate routes when possible.
Transit riders meanwhile are advised to visit the LTC website for service updates.
