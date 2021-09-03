Section of Quinpool Road in Halifax closed as crews repair water main
A major water main break on Quinpool Road in Halifax has closed a section of the busy street.
The area between Parkwood Terrace and Quinn Street is closed to traffic as Halifax Water crews fix the break.
TRAFFIC NOTE:
A section of Quinpool Rd, Hfx, is closed between Parkwood Terrace and Woodlawn Terrace , due to a watermain break. Commuters are being rerouted. Traffic is backing up. TGIF! @CTVAtlantic @Move100Halifax @VirginRadioHali pic.twitter.com/baOm88tbBp
There is no word on how long the fix will take but Halifax Water says some customers in peninsular Halifax may see discoloured water due to the fix.
Halifax Water says everyone should have water service with the exception of some near the intersection of Quinpool Road and Parkwood Terrace.
Quinpool Road is open to local traffic only between Quinn Street and Connaught Avenue.
Traffic control personnel will be on-site to manage traffic flows. Sidewalks remain open.
