Section of Ridout Street reopens after gas leak

A portion of Ridout Street north of Bruce Street had to be blocked off Wednesday afternoon as emergency crews dealt with a natural gas leak in the area.

Several fire trucks and a police cruiser could be seen blocking the roadway from Bruce up to near Thames Park.

A number of homes in the area of Ridout and Craig Street were evacuated and two London transit buses were brought in for anyone who might need shelter.

District Chief Peter Vandermeyden tells CTV News London the issue was with an underground gas line, which has since been turned off.

Enbridge Gas was on scene as of around 4:30 p.m. to work on repairs.

Shortly after 5 p.m. the London Fire Department said everyone was being allowed to return home and the scene was being cleared.

- With files from CTV News London's Sean Irvine

