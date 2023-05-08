Section of River Road East in Kitchener reopens after crash

Waterloo regional police have reopened a section of River Road East at Kinzie Avenue in Kitchener following a collision.

In a tweet posted around 5:20 p.m., police asked for the area to be avoided.

Police said three vehicles were invovled and some of the involved parties were transported to hospital with injuries. Police did not specify how many were taken to hospital or the level of the injuries.

Just before 7:30 p.m., police said in a tweet the road had reopened.

This story will be updated.

ROAD CLOSURE:



River Road East is closed in both directions at Kinzie Avenue for a collision investigation. Please avoid the area.



More information will be provided when available. pic.twitter.com/dbyZb4ZBc5