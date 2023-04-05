iHeartRadio

Section of road washed away in Grey County


A section of Grey County Road 40 was washed away after heavy rainfall on April 5, 2023. (Source: County of Grey/Facebook)

Grey County Road 40, between Grey Road 7 and Grey Road 13, has been closed after heavy rainfall washed away a section of the road.

Officials say crews are on scene and the road will remain closed overnight Wednesday.

An update will be provided when work is completed and the road has reopened.

