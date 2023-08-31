Section of Sandwich Street reopens following crash

Sandwich Street has reopened in both directions between Mill and Brock Streets after to a collision.

The closure was in place for several hours and motorists were asked to find an alternate route. are asking motorists to find an alternate route at this time.

A witness told CTV News that a woman pushing a stroller was struck by a vehicle while crossing the road and was transported to hospital by an ambulance.

Police have not confirmed any details.

Further details will be provided once they become available.