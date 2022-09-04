Section of Tecumseh Road East closed between McDougall St. and Windsor Ave.
A section of Tecumseh Road East was closed Sunday afternoon after what appeared to be a collision involving a cyclist.
A bicycle could be seen strewn across the road at the scene between McDougall Street and Windsor Avenue along with a pair of shoes and a jacket.
Police appeared to be speaking with the driver of a pick-up truck at the scene which looked to have a damaged windshield.
Police were rerouting traffic away from the area but the road has since reopened.
The investigation is ongoing.
TECUMSEH RD E AT MCDOUGALL IS NOW OPEN TO TRAFFIC. #YQGtraffic -00254— Windsor Police (@WindsorPolice) September 4, 2022