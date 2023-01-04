OPP investigate fatal crash on Wellington Road 32

Wellington County OPP say one person has died as the result of a crash on Wellington Road 32.

OPP say they were called to the collision around 12:15 p.m. Wednesday.

According to OPP, the crash involved a white car and black SUV. Police said the driver of the white vehicle died. The driver of the black SUV suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

As of 3:30 p.m., Wellington Road 32 remains closed between Wellington Road 34 and Concession Road 4.

The identity of the victim has not been released.