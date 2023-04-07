Section of westbound Hwy. 401 west of Brockville closed following crash

A section of Hwy. 401 is closed west of Brockville on Good Friday following a two-vehicle crash.

Emergency crews responded to the collision involving a transport truck and a vehicle in the westbound lanes of Hwy. 401, west of the Mallorytown exit, just before 9:30 a.m.

Ontario Provincial Police tell CTV News Ottawa the initial reports indicate an eastbound transport truck crossed the centre median and struck a westbound vehicle.

Two people have been transported to hospital – one person with minor injuries and the second person with serious injuries.

The westbound lanes of Hwy. 401 are closed between Mallorytown and Reynolds Road. Police say traffic is being diverted off the highway at Mallorytown.

All eastbound lanes of Hwy. 401 remain open.

