Section of Winnipeg’s Redwood Avenue closing for over a month

A section of Winnipeg’s Redwood Avenue is closing to traffic for more than a month.

Beginning on Monday at 7 a.m., eastbound and westbound Redwood Avenue will be closed from Charles Street to the Redwood Bridge due to a water main renewal project. The road will reopen on July 29 at 7 p.m.

Transit in the area will be rerouted.

