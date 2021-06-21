iHeartRadio

Section of Wyandotte Street closed for active investigation: Windsor police

Police had a section of Wyandotte Street West between Bruce Avenue and Church Street closed for an active investigation in Windsor, Ont. on Monday, June 21, 2021. (Angelo Aversa/CTV Windsor)

Windsor police closed a section of Wyandotte Street for an assault investigation Monday afternoon.

The area between Church Street and Bruce Avenue in both directions around 3:20 p.m., police say the area will be closed until further notice for the ongoing investigation.

Wyandotte St W between Church and Bruce will be closed for traffic until further notice, due to an ongoing investigation #YQGTraffic -15465

— Windsor Police (@WindsorPolice) June 21, 2021

Police say a victim was assaulted and is being treated.

The Windsor Police Service Major Crimes Unit is investigating.