Section of Wyandotte Street closed for active investigation: Windsor police

Windsor police closed a section of Wyandotte Street for an assault investigation Monday afternoon.

The area between Church Street and Bruce Avenue in both directions around 3:20 p.m., police say the area will be closed until further notice for the ongoing investigation.

Wyandotte St W between Church and Bruce will be closed for traffic until further notice, due to an ongoing investigation #YQGTraffic -15465

Police say a victim was assaulted and is being treated.

The Windsor Police Service Major Crimes Unit is investigating.