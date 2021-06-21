Section of Wyandotte Street closed for active investigation: Windsor police
Windsor police closed a section of Wyandotte Street for an assault investigation Monday afternoon.
The area between Church Street and Bruce Avenue in both directions around 3:20 p.m., police say the area will be closed until further notice for the ongoing investigation.
Wyandotte St W between Church and Bruce will be closed for traffic until further notice, due to an ongoing investigation #YQGTraffic -15465— Windsor Police (@WindsorPolice) June 21, 2021
Police say a victim was assaulted and is being treated.
The Windsor Police Service Major Crimes Unit is investigating.