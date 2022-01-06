iHeartRadio

Section of Yonge Street closed downtown due to water main break, possible sinkhole

A section of Yonge Street is closed downtown due to a water main break and possible sinkhole.

A section of Yonge Street is closed this morning due to a water main break and possible sinkhole in the area.

Police say officers are on scene of a water main break near Yonge and Church streets.

Water is pooling on the busy downtown street and police are warning of a sinkhole developing.

Yonge Street is currently closed between Aylmer Avenue and Church Street and TTC buses are diverting around the area.

12